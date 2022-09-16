Thomas Dickey

Thomas Dickey will present an organ concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 1302 SW A.

 Courtesy photo

First Presbyterian Church of Lawton Music Series will present Thomas Dickey in organ concert at 4 p.m. Sunday in the church sanctuary, 1302 SW A.

The free concert will include many of Dickey’s favorite congregational hymns, preludes and postludes.

