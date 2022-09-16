First Presbyterian Church of Lawton Music Series will present Thomas Dickey in organ concert at 4 p.m. Sunday in the church sanctuary, 1302 SW A.
First Presbyterian Church of Lawton Music Series will present Thomas Dickey in organ concert at 4 p.m. Sunday in the church sanctuary, 1302 SW A.
The free concert will include many of Dickey’s favorite congregational hymns, preludes and postludes.
Dickey will be playing the church’s pipe organ, which was a gift from church member Louise McMahon in 1957. That was the year the congregation moved from what is now the Little Chapel and was unable to afford a new pipe organ. However, Mrs. McMahon said the church must have a pipe organ. She traveled to the Reuter Organ Company in Lawrence, Kan., where she paid $15,000 for the pipe organ. The organ is valued at more than $300,000, according to a press release.
Dickey is director of Orchestral Studies at Oklahoma State University, where he conducts the OSU Symphony Orchestra, OSU Youth & Community Orchestra and teaches courses in orchestral conducting, literature, and pedagogy. In addition, he serves as the director of music and organist at First Presbyterian Church in Norman. He has previously served congregations in Iowa, Indiana, Georgia and Louisiana in similar positions. A native of Illinois, he holds degrees from Eastern Illinois University, LSU, and the University of Georgia.
This past year, Dickey was Gold Prize Winner, World Classical Music Awards, a published author and guest conductor for 11 all-state orchestras, including Oklahoma, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Kansas and clinician for high school orchestras, including Tulsa Honors Orchestra, Putman City and Union High School.
The public is invited.
