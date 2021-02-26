“Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not depart from it.” – Proverbs 22:6
This Bible verse permeated a presentation by Rita Murray, educational psychologist and national speaker, at a “Parenting in 2021: Raising a Digital Generation” seminar at First Baptist West Church in Lawton last Saturday.
The event was co-sponsored by the Comanche-County Baptist Association.
In a four-hour presentation, Murray provided an overview of the challenges facing today’s parents who are dealing with a generation that is being raised on digital technology.
“In today’s digital world, there’s so much happening around us and it’s happening fast. All of us are hyper-stimulated. As a result, we are required to think fast and not too deep,” she said. “We have never been more connected, but never been more disconnected.
“Parents today are pioneers in that they are going it alone — they can’t go to their own parents or grandparents for advice. Grandparents often feel irrelevant — they don’t connect and share the same language with today’s young people,” she said.
In trying to understand generational differences and their impact on the way we interact with others today, she noted the importance of a person’s birth date and the various social influences that have impacted their lives.
“When you were born definitely makes a difference,” she said while noting the “common life events, defining moments and cultural milestones that form their values, attitudes and perspectives.”
She recounted six generations in our society today: Traditionalists (1920-1946); Baby boomers (1946-1964); Generation X (1965-1080); Millenials (1981-1995); and Generation Z, or the “Cloud Generation” (1996-2010). The generation of our youngest children has not received a tagline, as yet.
She explained that the proliferation of technology is not necessarily bad for us.
Murray, who has been intrigued with computer technology throughout her career, recalled advances over the past decades, including remembering buying her first laptop in the late 1980s, the arrival of the internet in 1991 and the first smart phone in 2007.
“Actually, this is a great time to be alive. The opportunities are tremendous. God has allowed us to develop technology — for instance, think of the advances we are seeing in aircraft (she is married to a pilot and has been a pilot herself for the past 20 years) and medicine. Athletes can train via virtual reality,” she said.
She explained that the problem in our society is that our theology hasn’t kept pace with technology, asserting that parents must govern when and how much their children are allowed to be on mobile devices.
“In some cases, children may not know anything else,” she said, “as they grow up spending a great deal of time on their mobile devices and their digital world becomes an extension of them. Starting when their children are young, parents often use mobile devices as an i-phone pacifier, and this is not good. Don’t let these devices master you and your family,” she said while noting that many tech leaders do not let their young children use iPads.
She encouraged Christians to empathize with, and support, parents in their responsibilities of raising their children.
“You’re never too old and it’s never too late” to learn how to communicate with the generations that follow us, she said.
While Murray cautioned against trying to prevent the use of mobile devices, particularly as children grow older, a key for parents is to set a balance in delineating boundaries for kids and their use of mobile devices. She identified several ways parents can address the temptation of children to stay continually on mobile devices:
Work with children to build more effective relationships and become more self-aware;
Get kids engaged in family activities and other programs aside from mobile devices;
Get family members to agree on a charter that will govern the amount of time spent on various activities;
Access positive digital sources such as Common Sense Media (CSM) and Barna Group; and
Use the Bible as an “instructional guidebook.”
“Encourage your children. Each child has a gift and a purpose, and each one is very special,” she said.
To close the seminar, Murray joined First Baptist West Pastor Harold Gaches and Minister of Worship and Family Ministries Patrick Duncan in a town hall involving a question-and-answer session with those in attendance.