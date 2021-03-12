The Women’s Ministry at Faith Bible Church, 1402 SW Parkridge Blvd., is sponsoring the Answers in Genesis Conference for Women “Truth, Uncovering the Lies We Believe” live streaming event Thursday through March 20.
Preregistration for the free event is required by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The conference will be held from 5-8:15 p.m. Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Saturday. Two meals will be served Friday; lunch is $5 and dinner is $10. Lunch will be served Saturday; cost is $5. Meals must be pre-paid at time of registration.
Due to COVID restrictions, there is room for only 80 women.
To register or for more information, call the church office at 580-357-6600 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.