From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, the Faith Based Church of God will be hosting a drive-thru food giveaway at the old Gibson building, 1130 SW Lee.
Participants will need to have some form of identification to receive a bundle. Bundles will include turkey, ham, lunchables for children and other food. The church asks that everyone remain in their vehicles during the giveaway.
Family size will be taken into account when handing out food bundles, according to Pastor Jerry Dillard.
If you have any questions, please call Dillard at 583-1820 for more information.