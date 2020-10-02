Memorial Indian Church
resumes services
The Memorial Indian Baptist Church, 4 Coombs Road, will resume Sunday school classes at 10 a.m. on Oct. 11 followed by worship services at 11 a.m. A light breakfast will be served. Pastors Kevin and Nancy Haselton will preside. Masks and social distancing required.
Deyo Church to host fall
revival this weekend
Deyo Mission Baptist Church will hold a fall revival at 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. The revival will feature church singing and a sermon. An evening meal will be presented at 5 p.m.; everyone is welcome.
The church is located 1 mile west of the Goodyear Plant on W Lee. For more information, call 458-9583.
—Complied by The Constitution staff