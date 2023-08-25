Cameron Baptist Church

Cameron Baptist Church, which was founded in 1948, will celebrate its 75th anniversary next month. This is the second building, and was occupied during the 1950s.

 Courtesy photo

Many things have changed over the years, but there is one that hasn’t for Cameron Baptist Church: welcoming everybody without pretenses.

Cameron Baptist Church, 2621 SW C, will celebrate its 75th anniversary Sept. 13-17 with several worship services and a potluck luncheon. Past and former members are invited to the revival services and to a potluck luncheon on Sept. 16.

