On a Wednesday afternoon under an oppressive August heat, I rode with my photographer to a small building on the south side of Lawton. There was no parking lot, so we pulled into the grass.
The building looked abandoned from the outside. Paint was peeling off the concrete walls and the windows were barred. The only thing identifying this as our rendezvous point were the words “House of Bread Ministry” in black letters across the door.
We were there to meet the mother and daughter team of Vernell Caraway and Ramonda Bruno, the pastor and associate pastor of the House of Bread Ministry. As we waited, we passed the time in slow silence, occasionally flinching as a yellow jacket buzzed by.
Soon, a nondescript SUV pulled in beside us, crunching the gravel that was somewhere lost beneath the grass under its tires. Perhaps this was a parking lot at one time after all, I thought, as Caraway and Bruno greeted us.
For 22 years the two have quietly run one of the city’s most active nonprofit feeding ministries out of the back of their SUV.
“I’ll sure be glad when September and October come,” Caraway said, her arms loaded down with groceries as she and Bruno began to unload the trunk. “I was born here in Lawton and I know the heat in August gets bad here.”
Caraway’s graying, flyaway hair stuck to her neck in the summer heat. Bruno smiled at us as my photographer offered to help unload the groceries.
“Please,” she said.
So we got to work helping unload bags full of frozen chicken, juice boxes, Cracker Jacks and pudding cups. All of this food would be sorted, packaged and taken to the city’s homeless population by the mother and daughter over the next few days.
Caraway, keenly aware of the building’s yellow jacket population, provided me with some motivational words as we unloaded the last of the bags.
“Don’t let them sting you, they hurt,” Caraway said.
Having already suffered two yellow jacket stings early this summer, I hurried inside. It was small and cramped with tables piled with dry foods, soap and other toiletries. All of it donated or purchased with donations.
Bruno gave us a tour of the building’s three main rooms: the sanctuary, where the tables were cluttered, the kitchen and the half-stocked pantry.
“We’ve been trying to do fundraisers, hold garage sales and donation rallies, but no one will let us right now,” Caraway said.
COVID-19 has slowed the pairs’ work. Many of the buildings where they typically hold bake sales to fund their operation have not been allowing them during the pandemic. This has hindered their work, but it hasn’t stopped them. Now, more than ever, they are dedicated to their cause — feeding the hungry.
During their two decades of work among the city’s homeless population, Bruno and Caraway have seen cruelty and kindness, desperation and hope. Through it all they have never wavered.
“Some people just treat them awful,” Bruno said. “Like they’re not even people. But they are, they’re people just like us.”
Camps being torn down; people being forced to leave town; threats of violence, the two have seen it all. In turn, they fight back against the negativity through their optimism and charity.
They have built up a trust with the community that allows them to stay connected to the people who might otherwise go unnoticed. They know their faces and names, and recognize when something seems out of place.
“We went to this camp once and there was a woman, she was always there but we didn’t see her. Usually when we come up everyone comes to us for food. So I asked someone, they told me she was laying in some bushes off the way,” Bruno said.
The woman was OK in the end, but had it not been for the bond that they had built with the community the story may have had a different ending. It was that bond that we had come to report on, so, we loaded up and drove to a nearby area where the two often deliver meals.
Meanwhile, Bruno and Caraway swung by a local restaurant to pick up some donated sandwiches.
When Caraway and Bruno arrived, we met them at the back of their SUV. They parked alongside the road and soon enough a small group of people had gathered around to greet them. It was 100 degrees in mid-August, but they all wore smiles. Every one thanked the two for their delivery. Some asked politely for a second juice to beat the heat. Bruno was happy to oblige.
“This is what we do,” Bruno said. Even though her mouth was obscured behind a face mask, her eyes betrayed a happy smile as she handed out the last sandwich. “We just have to keep it going.”