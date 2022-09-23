APACHE — Col. Steve Friskup of Muleshoe, Texas, will be guest speaker Sunday at Apache Cowboy Church, 2½ miles north of Porter Hill on U.S. 62, when it presents Cowboy Sunday.
Friskup is a horse auctioneer and owner of Steve’s Hat Shop. He is paster of Muleshoe Cowboy Church and has a morning devotional, “Coffee with the Colonel,” on YouTube.
Music and cowboy poetry will be provided by Danny Stegall, singer, songwriter and member of Red Stegall’s Bunkhouse Boys Band. Also in attendance will be Steve Story, Texas fiddle player and member of Red Stegall’s Bunkhouse Band, and Kevin Davis, singer and songwriter. Larry Able, Oklahoma singer, formally of the Hank Thompson Brazos Valley Boys; Dale Burson, Texas singer/songwriter; and Jay Snider and Straw Berry, award winning cowboy poets and storytellers, also will be there.
A free barbecue meal will be catered by Native Smoke of Elgin.
Pony rides will be available for children.
Events begin at 10 a.m. Sunday. All events will be held inside. Please no dogs or pets.
For more information, call Pastor Jed Linebaugh, (319)-795-1166, or visit the website at cowboychurch62.com.