APACHE — Col. Steve Friskup of Muleshoe, Texas, will be guest speaker Sunday at Apache Cowboy Church, 2½ miles north of Porter Hill on U.S. 62, when it presents Cowboy Sunday.

Friskup is a horse auctioneer and owner of Steve’s Hat Shop. He is paster of Muleshoe Cowboy Church and has a morning devotional, “Coffee with the Colonel,” on YouTube.