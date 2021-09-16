It’s the American Cancer Society’s biggest fundraiser and this year it’s hitting the road.
The Comanche County Relay For Life will take place in Cache on Saturday, leaving Lawton behind on what co-chair Jessica Goodman-Upchurch calls the “beginning of a county tour.”
“We wanted to incorporate the outer communities in what we are doing,” Goodman-Upchurch said.
Goodman-Upchurch first became involved in Relay For life in 2010, a few years later she became a team captain and for the last few years she has been serving as co-chair of the Comanche County relay.
The 2020 relay, which was held virtually due to COVID-19 concerns, raised more than $39,000 for the American Cancer Society. This year’s fundraiser has already raised $25,000. She is hopeful that the final amount can exceed last year’s total.
The money is raised through corporate sponsorships, according to Goodman-Upchurch. Since 1985, the annual fundraiser has raised nearly $6.5 billion for the American Cancer Society. The funds help conduct breakthrough research and provide support for cancer patients and their families.
“All of the money that we raise in Oklahoma stays in Oklahoma,” Goodman-Upchurch said.
The evening is filled with family fun and games as well of moments of solemn reflection, according to Goodman-Upchurch, who said one of the most remarkable moments comes near the end of the relay during the luminary ceremony.
“During the ceremony there are individual paper bags that are lit up in honor, or in memory, of someone who passed, while their names are read out loud. It’s a very somber and touching ceremony and we usually take a few laps in silence after that,” Goodman-Upchurch said.
Those who walk the track during the relay often do so in memory of their own loved ones who were lost to cancer. For Goodman-Upchurch that includes friends and family.
“I’ve had grandparents on both sides of my family die of cancer,” she said. “My grandma dies when I was in the eighth grade, and I think that’s the first time I remember being affected by it. I’ve had friends and family die from it and survive it.”
The survivors are the first to be honored during the relay, according to Goodman-Upchurch.
“We start the relay with a survivors lap to honor those who have fought this very courageous fight. Our second lap is for caregivers, who walk alongside their survivors,” she said.
Though the event is somber at times, it is also designed to be a fun, family event, a celebration, as Goodman-Upchurch said.
“We try to have lots of fun in celebrating the fighters, the ones who survived, and we honor and remember those that died. We dance, play games and just fellowship with each other.”