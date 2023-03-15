A discussion regarding partnerships between communities and Native American nations Thursday centered on the notion of prospects and possibilities.
In front of a gallery of students and community members both Native American and not on the Cameron University campus, Comanche Nation Chairman Mark Woomavovah addressed what it takes to move things forward in a productive manner between the two worlds.
“It takes new ideas, using resources and ways of thinking to make our community and Native Nations better,” he said. “Partnership development with key leaders can help our leaders here know the value of community.”
As keynote speaker for the forum addressing Southwest Oklahoma’s potential for a multitude of industries and service sectors that can benefit from civic partnerships with tribal nations, Woomavovah said it’s important to note the two great days in any community.
“The day it was established and the day it figured out why,” he said. “Today we’re here to figure out why.”
Joining the Comanche chairman were Kiowa Tribal Chairman Lawrence Spottedbird, Lawton Mayor Stan Booker and Brad Cooksey, president of the Lawton Economic Development Corporation. Syed Ahmad from Cameron’s Department of Business acted as forum moderator.
Cooksey noted how one of the most important jobs for community leaders is making sure employers are flourishing. That takes capital investment and new jobs. It pays off for all, he said, noting the recent success with the Pepsi distribution and center and promise of the new Westwin Elements cobalt refinery coming to town.
In Southwest Oklahoma, future success means reaching out to the Native American communities, Cooksey said. Taking Eastern Oklahoma’s fortunes for the state in league with the Five Tribes, he believes that’s a direction Lawton and Southwest Oklahoma is heading with the western- based Kiowa, Comanche and Apache tribes.
“Obviously, with Native Americans, we have seen success happen,” he said. “Native Americans play a key role in economic development in several ways. … Also, we have a great Native American base.”
Cooksey said Lawton is on the cusp of big thing but it takes more than good intentions. It takes what would become the theme of the day’s dialogue.
“It takes a team,” he said. “It takes the whole package to make us successful.”
Spottedbird took Cooksey at his word and asked for inclusion, with Native Americans being brought to the table for decision making. Noting that ideas of synergy are built into Kiowa leaders’ 10-year plan for the tribe’s future, Spottedbird said it takes planning before any sort of economic development strategy can gain real world traction.
Western Oklahoma tribes have seen barriers implemented regarding taxation on their lands that have forced them to develop entrepreneurial strategies to sustain their sovereign nations, Spottedbird said. Acknowledgement by non-tribal entities would be a good step, he said.
“This was our land for a long while,” he said, “and we’re still here. … We have to work together in partnerships, it’s critically important.”
Spottedbird said there is a path forward. It includes taking advantage of the unique Native cultures and working with the tourism industry to “use what’s already here.”
The path described by Spottedbird includes finding ways to make younger generations feel they don’t have to leave their homelands to succeed in life. It means taking advantage of a generation thriving in a “21st Century fluent environment.” Attracting jobs using modern technology, even with remote work is an idea he described.
“We need to sit at the table together and do it together,” he said. “We’re thinking forward; we want to work with people in partnerships.”
Reaching out to Native Americans is something Booker said is important and that he hadn’t realized when first taking office. But after learning Native American tribes are the state’s top employer, he learned to reach out. Years of fractured relationships between local governments and the tribes caused a realization, he said.
“I realized our relationships were more damaged than I recognized,” he said. “I started making friends.”
Going from an “only when necessary” relationship between City of Lawton and tribal relations, Booker said connecting with tribes, learning their cultures and approaching their leaders without having a “hand out” has started to build bridges. He cited movement between the City of Lawton and the Kiowa Comanche Apache Intertribal Land Use Committee on the new youth sports complex as one of those fruits that have begun to grow.
It was during work to get funding to do something about flooding from East Cache Creek when it first took hold. Booker said he learned the pecking order for things by having to coordinate with seven entities to approach federal abatement. That meant recognizing that above the city, county and state, the three sovereign nations (Kiowa, Comanche and Apache) ranked only under the federal government, i.e. Fort Sill.
“Build relationships with everybody and don’t expect anything,” he said. “Build relationships and good things happen.”
During audience discussion with the panel, Kiowa Tribal Vice Chairman Jacob Tsotigh said to bring Native Americans into the process, tribal members must understand why their interests would be affected. Tribal members are trilateral citizens of the United States, their tribe and, finally, their state. First priority for most is their tribe, he said.
“For us to be interested, we need to be involved,” he said. “We can make a difference if we are all involved.”
