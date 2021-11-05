DUNCAN — Stephens County residents are invited to spend Saturday afternoon exploring the arts of Southwest Oklahoma at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center.
From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Heritage Center, located at 1000 Chisholm Trail Parkway in Duncan, will host “Reigning in the Arts,” a showcase for art of all sorts produced both in Duncan and all over the Southwest Oklahoma area.
The event will include three stages on the center’s grounds for performances ranging from music to poetry readings to historical interpretation.
Each performer will perform for 30 minutes to allow for a variety of acts to choose from for attendees, Heritage Center Executive Director Scott Metelko said.
“We want to present this in such a way so that if you don’t like it, you can always move on to the next thing.” Metelko said.
Apart from the performances, the event will include an “art stroll” for attendees to walk around the grounds seeing art from locals, including paintings, sculpture and jewelry. Some art presented at the stroll will be available for purchase.
Various food trucks and vendors also will be in attendance. Beer and wine will be sold at the event by the Marlow-based Cotton Blossom Winery.
This is the second time “Reigning in the Arts” has been presented by the Heritage Center. The event’s purpose is to raise awareness of just how much art is made in the area.
“People don’t know that Duncan really is an art town,” Metelko said.
There will be no admission cost for the event. For more information, contact the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center at 252-6692.