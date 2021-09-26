ANADARKO — Oct. 15 is the last day to apply for voter registration to be eligible to vote in the Nov. 9 Caddo County, Town of Fort Cobb and Town of Hydro special proposition elections, Caddo County Election Board Secretary Joy Ferrell said.
Ferrell said that persons who are U.S. citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 17½ years old are eligible to apply for voter registration. However, you must be at least 18 years old to vote.
Applications must be received by the county election board or postmarked no later than midnight Oct. 15. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted but will not be processed until after the Nov. 9 Election. Applications also may be submitted to any motor vehicle agency that is an official voter registration agency.
Applicants will be notified in writing when their application has been processed. Approved voters will receive a Voter Identification Card in the mail. Some may receive a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application was not approved. Ferrell said those who do not receive a response within 30 days of submitting their application should contact the county election board.
Registered voters who have moved to Caddo County from a different county or state must complete a new voter registration application to be eligible for elections in Caddo County. Those who have moved within the county may update their address online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or complete a voter registration application.
Applications may be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections. They also are available at the county election board, and most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries.
Information is available at the Caddo County Election Board, located in the Caddo County Courthouse at 110 SW 2nd, Anadarko. It is open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number is (405) 247-5001 or caddocounty@elections.ok.gov.