MEDICINE PARK — Now that’s how you return with a splash!
After its last race in 2016, the Medicine Park Cardboard Boat Regatta returned Saturday with a bevy of boaters seeking adventure and a good time in the waters of Medicine Creek.
Medicine Park Economic Development Authority (MPEDA) board member Amy Janz was leading up the efforts for the day. She said 13 boats were registered to battle it out for the day’s three awards: Race Winner, Best Design, and Titanic Most Epic Sinking. She and fellow board member Dwight Cope put together the trio of trophies she said were heavy on help from “Amazon, glue” and pure will.
“It was a lot of work,” Cope said.
A bevy of boat designs were brought creekside. Made of cardboard and a whole lot of duct tape, what some vessels lacked in seaworthiness, they made up for with panache.
As father Alex Graber finished putting battle paint on the faces of his kids, Everett and Riley, mother Vickie looked over their cardboard Viking ship. It would prove to have plenty of style and buoyancy to carry the kids to Valhalla and back.
It only took “15 to 20” rolls of duct tape, according to Alex.
“And a couple of trips to Sam’s Club,” Vickie added.
Chad Everett brought his cardboard custom stand up paddle board. Complete with coffee dispenser and cup rack, the captain let on a secret about the Henderson Coffee Barge.
“It’s got beer in there,” he said.
While readying to enter the water, Everett offered his fear: “I’m scared I’m going to crush it.”
When it entered the water, the buoyant board held up. Everett, however, didn’t and would have to make his trip on the race course seated and straddling the drink dispenser. He ably made it to the end but was battling a handicap since his paddle was designed for standup travel.
“It didn’t work out,” he said. “It was the wrong paddle.”
The Town of Medicine Park boat, monikered “The Tax Collector” began its journey. However, Yolonda Ramos, Treasurer/Court Clerk/ Deputy Town Clerk and Medicine Park Economic Development Authority secretary, quickly tumbled out of its stern, leaving 11-year-old Kynlee Grubbs alone to paddle and navigate downstream.
As she battled the odds and rising water, Grubbs never stopped paddling. Looking on from shore, Rodney Whaley noticed she was keeping the boat afloat.
“I think her life jacket and Crocs are holding up the boat,” he said.
A fan favorite was Justin Scott with the Redbone Tacos 420 entry. While donning his wicker sombrero and foam taco outfit, Scott made a tantalizing target for shoreside revelers whose cheers flew as did a barrage of water bombs.
In the hottest heat, Scott tried to intimidate Josh Passi in the green cardboard kayak for Nice Ice, Baby by running red raft Passi’s direction. Undaunted, Passi paddled and pushed just out of reach, causing Scott to spectacularly capsize at the starting line. With the signal to start, Passi dodged a last gasp attempt by Scott to capsize the kayak and scooted to the finish line.
Dragging his waterlogged cardboard craft and saturated taco shell shoreside, Scott said he was making “the float of shame.” But with the grin on his face while climbing onto the bank, he said there was no shame in having fun.
And that’s what the Medicine Park Cardboard Boat Regatta was meant for, according to Janz who’s already planning on making next year’s event even bigger and better.