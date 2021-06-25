Lawton tennis courts are getting a complete makeover.
On Thursday, the City of Lawton held a rededication and ribbon-cutting ceremony at Greer Park, Northwest 38th Street and Meadowbrook, where the tennis courts were recently resurfaced. In addition, the city has added LED lighting systems, a time-lock gate, new water fountains and new spectator benches. The park also was freshly painted, new signs were added and the landscaping was redone.
The $320,000 project was approved by City Council in January, and was funded through the 2015 Capital Improvements Program.
“We have some really good youth that play tennis here in Lawton, and a healthy community values their youth. It is really important for our youth to have these opportunities,” said Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins. The tennis courts are located in Ward 1.
“We are most excited that we have facilities that people can use during the day and night, as well as many tournaments,” said Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Temple. “Our goal has always been to get people outside, especially after the COVID pandemic and the rise of outdoor activity.”
City Council members and other city officials discussed the renovations at the ceremony.
“It makes my heart feel so good that we actually got something that we can bring people into and enjoy,” said Ross Hankins, chairman of the Lawton Parks and Recreation Commission.
Temple reiterated how important refining the tennis courts was for the community, adding the rapid popularity growth among the city.
“For the city, we believe, based off our numbers, tennis is one of the most popular sports to play. It is easy to learn, enjoyable for families, low on cost and it is very inclusive to all ages,” he said.
It is more than just fixing up a tennis court, said Tiffany Martinez Vrska, community relations director for the City of Lawton. It is a push for more outdoor activity. It is to give more recreational options in Lawton, she said.
“I think this facility can be a real gem of Lawton. As long as we can keep up the maintenance, which we are able do now thanks to city leadership, City Council and the CIP funding, we are in really good shape and I think the future looks really bright for Lawton,” said Vrska,
Others at the ceremony included City Manager Michael Cleghorn and Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton.