The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center will reopen to the public today for the first time in two years.
The center closed its doors in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has been shuttered ever since. For Jim Meyer, president of the Friends of the Wichitas, which staffs the center with volunteers and runs the Nature Store, it was unclear when the center would reopen.
“The reopening happened very suddenly. Of course, we’ve been hopeful that, with what has been happening with COVID and cases going down, that we could reopen soon. Even still it happened fast. So, we have been working hard this last week to get the center ready for visitors,” Meyer said.
Though it was difficult to see the center closed for so long, Meyer said that it was the right thing to do.
“The Wildlife Refuge had everyone’s best interest and safety at heart when it closed the center,” Meyer said.
With the reopening, the center is taking extra precautions to ensure the continued safety of visitors, staff and volunteers.
Sneeze guards have been installed at the front desk and masks and hand sanitizer are available at the entrance to the center. Public restrooms are open and are cleaned regularly to provide for a safe and sanitary visitor experience. Masks will be required to enter the center regardless of vaccination status.
“We are very, very excited to reopen. It has been a long two years,” Meyer said. “Whenever people come out to the refuge, they look to the Visitor’s Center to give them direction about what to see and what to do. There are also some great educational exhibits in the center.”
Over the last two years visitors would often pull up to the center and ponder when they might see it open again, Meyer said.
“All we could tell them was that it was closed, and we weren’t sure when it might reopen,” Meyer said, “so we are very excited to be reopening. We have been anxiously looking forward to seeing everyone again.”
The Visitors Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week beginning today.
For more information about the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, visit fws.gov. For more information about the Friends of the Wichitas, visit friendsofthewichitas.org