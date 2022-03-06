After two years closed due to the pandemic, the grand reopening weekend for the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center could be considered a booming success.
For Kayla Lohr and her family, the trip from Cache had been a long time coming. Entering the visitor center Saturday afternoon, Lohr’s 3-year-old son Layton rushed to touch the mineral stones and animal bones available for tactile learning inside the front entrance.
“We haven’t been here since he was 1 ½-years-old,” she said.
With 5-month-old Creedence gazing from his stroller, Lohr and her mother and father, Adam and Tiffany Johnston, and Ethan Johnston, 13, it was something special for the family to enjoy the day out at the refuge.
“The last time he was here was when he was like 2,” said Tiffany Johnston of Ethan.
The patriarch, Adam Johnston said the natural sanctuary and visitor center was a favorite place.
“Oh yeah,” he said. “It’s a nice little educational experience.”
That’s what it’s all about, according to Park Ranger Quinton Smith. It’s been a while since the center was able to serve its purpose.
“It is wonderful to have the visitor center back open serving the public as best we can,” he said. “We’re very happy to be back open.”
Smith said on the first day’s opening on Friday, 400 visitors came through the center. By 1:30 p.m. Saturday, almost 600 visitors had come through its doors.
Now back open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Smith said, visitors have been undeterred by a mandatory masking policy while inside the building.
“It’s been great,” he said.
The park ranger said he encourages all first-time visitors to stop by the center. From there, Smith said visitors can find out the best spots to visit, especially if some of the more popular spots are at capacity.
“We want to provide a more rewarding experience,” he said. “When they stop in, we can let people know what’s going on at the refuge.”
That punched the ticket for Nina Dorrough and Leonard Hamilton who made the trip from Oklahoma City to see what this gem of Southwest Oklahoma had to offer.
Dorrough said they also made their inaugural visit to Medicine Park before driving through the refuge. They saw their first buffalo together shortly before stopping at the visitor center.
“It’s beautiful, peaceful,” she said. “Watching the buffalo was an awesome experience.”
The brothers Wetselline, Dreden, 8, and Landon, 6, leaned over the rail of one of the interactive stations set up throughout the building to take a closer look at the stuffed wildlife on display.
The boys’ mother, April Haumpo said the family had made the trip down from Anadarko to visit her father in the hospital. Saturday made a perfect destination for a day trip. She said the decision was already a hit.
“This is my first time to bring the kids,” she said. “They’re actually happy.”