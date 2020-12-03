Special use permit fees will be going up at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.
The refuge has conducted a review of its permit programs in an effort to address aging infrastructure and improve the visitor experience.
Special use permit rates will be adjusted in accordance with this review effective Jan. 1, 2021, according to a press release. Current special use permit holders will not be impacted by this change.
Special use permit fees are being adjusted to offset the costs associated with administering the permit program. With the stunning views and beautiful scenery of the refuge, activities including commercial photography and filming are popular, and a significant amount of staff time is needed to manage these permits. The cost of photography and general use permits will be $150, and filming permits will increase to $200. These special use permits are issued on an annual basis.
The refuge may also collect a cost recovery charge for Special Use Permits. Cost recovery includes any additional charges to cover the costs incurred by the refuge in processing any request and monitoring any permit. This amount will vary depending on the size and complexity of a permit/application.
All revenue from the increase will remain in the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, primarily at Wichita Mountains.