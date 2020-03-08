Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will conduct prescribed burns as weather allows now through March 31.
Recent weather conditions have presented an opportunity for wildland fire staff to conduct much-needed minor burns across the refuge, such as around Quanah Park Lake, the Environmental Education Center and Doris Campground.
For the safety of the public and refuge staff, some partial or complete road closures may be necessary that could cause delays for refuge visitors and local residents. The refuge will make every attempt to keep closures at a minimum. The burn areas are closed to the public during fire operations for safety purposes.
Prescribed burns are implemented under a strict set of guidelines and weather parameters to provide for public and firefighter safety and to limit potential smoke impacts to residents and visitors in the area. Burns will take place when wind conditions will avoid sending smoke into populated or smoke-sensitive areas. If predicted and actual weather conditions do not meet the prescribed plan parameters, the burns will be rescheduled.
If necessary, further road closure information will be available on the refuge website at: www.fws.gov/refuge/wichita_mountains, on Facebook at @WichitaMountainsWildlifeRefuge, or by contacting the Refuge Visitor Center at 580-429-2197.