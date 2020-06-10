Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will temporarily close one lane of Oklahoma 49 near Prairie Dog Town to conduct necessary road maintenance today, Thursday and Monday through June 18.
Refuge maintenance staff will begin installing a new cattle guard on Oklahoma 49 immediately west of Prairie Dog Town. Visitors will still be able to access Indiahoma Road and the West Gate though they may experience delays.
The installation of a new cattle guard will reduce noise pollution and improve access to the western portions to the refuge for road bicyclists.
Further road closure information will be available on the refuge website at: www.fws.gov/refuge/wichita_mountains, Facebook, or by emailing the refuge at wmr_visitorservices@fws.gov.