The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is putting restrictions on the hours that visitors may hike, citing extreme heat.
The Emergency Closure Order means hiking will be permitted only from sunrise to 10 a.m.
Officials said the restriction, which will include backcountry camping, is being implemented because of the continuing extreme heat, coupled with a rocky and rugged terrain, can pose safety hazards to visitors, and the staff and emergency response personnel that conduct search and rescue operations.
The order specifies:
• Hiking is permitted from sunrise until 10 a.m. only.
• All visitors must exit the refuge’s trails and the Mount Scott Roadway no later than 10 a.m.
• After 10 a.m., the refuge will be closed to hiking, except in established picnic areas and campgrounds.
• Backcountry camping, available by permit, will not be allowed.
Officials said refuge roads will remain open to motorized vehicles and bicycles for wildlife observation and photography, and Camp Doris Campgrounds, fishing and picnicking will not be affected. The Visitor Center, located at the intersection of Oklahoma 49 and Oklahoma 115 on the refuge’s west side, will remain open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Information is available on the refuge’s Facebook page: Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, or by calling the Visitor Center at 429-2197.