Public use areas west of the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center will be closed through Thursday for the annual elk hunt.
The action is part of the refuge’s plan to temporarily close portions of the public use for brief periods of time in November, December and January to conduct the controlled hunts. Officials said the hunts, conducted in cooperation with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, are an important part of deer and elk management.
Today through Thursday, public use areas between the Visitor Center and Refuge Headquarters will be closed. Closed sites include Quanah Parker Lake and dam, Boulder Picnic area, Lost Lake, Burford Lake, Osage Lake, French Lake, Burma Road, the Narrows and Dog Run Hollow trail system. All of the public use areas west of Headquarters and east of the Visitor Center will remain open to the public during this hunt. Those open areas include Elk Mountain, Sunset Picnic area, Charon’s Garden, Post Oak/Treasure Lakes, Mt. Scott, Jed Johnson Lake and Rush Lake.
Specific details on closed areas will be posted in the Visitor Center.
Additional elk hunts are slated Dec. 5-8, Dec. 12-16, and Jan. 9-13. Closed areas will change for each hunt. Further hunt closure information will be available on the Refuge website at: www.fws.gov/refuge/wichita_mountains, Facebook, or by contacting the Refuge Visitor Center at (580) 429-2197.