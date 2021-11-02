COMANCHE COUNTY — Bison from the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will make their way to new homes across the country soon as part of the refuge’s ongoing support for the Bison Conservation Initiative.
The initiative, which falls under the auspices of the Department of the Interior, is committed to conserving bison as wildlife through creating wild, healthy herds, ensuring genetic conservation, practicing shared stewardship, participating in ecological restoration and cultural restoration.
Over the last 20 years, the refuge has donated more than 450 bison to six different tribal conservation partners across Oklahoma, New Mexico and South Dakota. Last year’s roundup and donation were canceled due to concerns over COVID-19.
This fall, the Refuge is helping restore bison to the Wolakota Buffalo Range in South Dakota, in addition to one other tribe that chose to remain anonymous. The refuge will donate 100 percent of its surplus bison through the initiative.
“We manage about 850 head of bison on the refuge,” Quinton Smith, a park ranger in the refuge, said. “Our surplus animals are determined by their genetic DNA.”
Bison once numbered in the ten of millions across the Great Plains region, according to data from the Nature Conservancy. These days, the population is less than 1,000.
“You lose a lot of genetic makeup when the population shrinks like that,” Smith said.
Refuge officials with spend several weeks checking the pit tags of each bison, which maps the animal’s genetic makeup. Bison with rare genetic makeup will be kept in the herd, and those with more common genetics could become surplus, in which case they would be donated through the initiative.
Donation numbers are also based on herd size and capacity needed to maintain healthy habitats on the refuge.
With limited landscapes remaining for large, wild herds, these donations are coordinated throughout the refuge system nationally to help conserve the species and assist in the restoration of bison to tribal and other conservation partner lands, Smith said.
It will still be several weeks until an exact number of surplus bison is determined.
“We gathered quite a few animals,” Smith said, “so we’re making sure to do our due diligence.”