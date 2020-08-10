APACHE — The 77th annual Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge longhorn sale will be held at Stockman Oklahoma Livestock Marketing, Inc. (Apache Auction Market) in Apache on Aug. 13.
Stockman Oklahoma Livestock Marketing is located 0.75 miles northwest of Apache, off Oklahoma 19. Approximately 38 animals will be available, including 2-year-old bulls, yearlings and calves. Stockman Oklahoma Livestock Marketing will have information pertaining to the sale available on their website (http://www.stockmanoklahoma.com) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/stockmanoklahomalivestock/).
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and associated modifications to refuge operations, adjustments have also been made to Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge's annual longhorn auction dates. Additional Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge longhorns will be available for sale in April/May 2021. All future longhorn sales are expected to be held each spring (April/May) at the Apache Auction Market.
All sale animals may be viewed at the Stockman Oklahoma Livestock Marketing between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Aug. 12. All longhorns being sold are registered with or subject for registration with the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America (TLBAA), International Texas Longhorn Association (ITLA) and the Cattleman's Texas Longhorn Registry (CTLR). Contact Dan McDonald (daniel_t_mcdonald@fws.gov) to obtain registration paperwork or to obtain documentation of registered longhorns after purchase.
Heifer calves have been vaccinated against brucellosis with RB-51 vaccine. All bull and heifer calves have been vaccinated against blackleg disease. Health certificates required for interstate shipment of longhorn will be provided by a veterinarian following the auction. Breeding age bulls (approximately 2 years old) will have tested negative for Trichomoniasis. Prospective buyers should be familiar with their state's requirements for importing cattle from Oklahoma.
Stockman Oklahoma Livestock Marketing accepts personal checks, cashier's check or cash for payment following the auction.