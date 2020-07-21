Effective Monday, the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge lifted a heat advisory which had gone into effect on July 9.
The refuge is once again open to hiking and other recreational activities consistent with refuge policies and guidance.
While these restrictions have been lifted, additional hot weather and/or increasing search and rescue operations due to heat may again require restrictions. Hot weather conditions, coupled with the rocky and rugged terrain of the refuge, poses extreme risk to visitors, refuge staff and emergency response personnel who may be called upon for search and rescue operations during the extreme heat. Even simple hikes can become dangerous in the heat.
The refuge continues to recommend that visitors bring plenty of water, pay attention to weather forecasts, wear loose, light in color clothing that includes a cap or hat, and limit the amount of time you spend outdoors in extreme temperatures. Hikers should start early, be prepared, and know their time limitations. Consider hiking shorter, shady trails like the Environmental Education Center Trail rather than longer trails, like the Bison Trail.