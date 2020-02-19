Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will conduct prescribed burns in a brief window on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Recent weather conditions have presented an opportunity for wildland fire staff to conduct much-needed burns in a 316-acre area stretching from Prairie Dog Town east to the Boulder turnoff and south to Lost Lake.
For the safety of the public and refuge staff, traffic control will be employed until the project is completed potentially causing delays for refuge visitors and local residents. The refuge will make every attempt to keep closures at a minimum and to areas that are directly impacted by the daily scope of work. Smoke will likely be visible from a great distance during the burn. After completion, residual smoke may persist in the area for a few days. Oklahoma 49 and access to the Boulder Picnic Area may be impacted by smoke for short periods. The burn areas are closed to the public during fire operations and visitors must not enter areas with fires underway.
Prescribed burns are implemented under a strict set of guidelines and weather parameters to provide for public and firefighter safety and to limit potential smoke impacts to residents and visitors in the area. Burns will take place when wind conditions will avoid sending smoke into populated or smoke sensitive areas. If predicted and actual weather conditions do not meet the prescribed plan parameters, the burns will be rescheduled.
If necessary, further road closure information will be available on the refuge website at: www.fws.gov/refuge/wichita_mountains, Facebook, or by contacting the Refuge Visitor Center at 580-429-2197.