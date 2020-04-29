U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced the temporary suspension of campground operations and other visitor services at Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge on March 20.
These suspensions and closures remain in effect. Managers at the refuge are working to develop a phased approach to restore these services.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with the federal, state and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. A reopening date has not been determined at this time and closures remain prudent under current Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance. Fish and Wildlife will notify the public when the refuge reopens these sites and provide updates on the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge website and social media channels.
Refuge officials continue to urge visitors to do their part when visiting Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick.
Updates about Fish and Wildlife’s response to coronavirus will be posted at https://www.fws.gov/home/public-health-update.html.
Please check our website for updates and changes of operations or postponement of events and programs https://www.fws.gov/refuge/wichita_mountains/.