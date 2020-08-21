Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is canceling its fall interpretive tours, in keeping with guidance from the White House and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and acting out of an abundance of caution.
These tours traditionally provide visitors the opportunity to view Rocky Mountain Elk and colorful fall foliage on bus tours and guided hikes through the refuge.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is committed to doing its part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure the health and safety of employees, volunteers and you. Refuge lands, including nature trails and outdoor recreational activities, remain open to the public.
Though the tours will not take place, the refuge remains open daily from sunrise to sunset for recreation and wildlife viewing. Please remember to use pull-outs along the roadways or official parking areas to stop and observe wildlife rather than stopping in the road to prevent accidents and disruptions to traffic flow.
Please check the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge website for updates and changes of operations or postponement of events and programs https://www.fws.gov/refuge/wichita_mountains/. Updates about Service’s response to coronavirus is available at https://www.fws.gov/home/public-health-update.html. Updates can also be found on Facebook @WichitaMountainsWildlifeRefuge.