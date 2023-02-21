A Bartlesville businesswoman, KaLeigh Long, who also was a Republican political consultant is the founder and chief executive officer of Westwin Elements Inc., which plans to develop a refinery in Lawton’s west industrial park area.
That refinery would be the only cobalt refinery in the United States, according Westwin Elements. The firm was created in partnership with Kamran Khozan, chairman of the Canada-based CVMR and someone who holds more than 30 patents in vapor metallurgy (a process that extracts metals from ore with vaporization). The firm’s chief operating officer and chief technical consultant is Nanthakumar Victor Emmanuel, who managed the commissioning of a 2,000 metric ton nickel carbonyl refinery in China.
The company officials reveal a background of metal extraction and refining. Cobalt, an element defined as a crucial component of advanced technology, also is used in materials such as batteries for electric vehicles. It is primarily mined in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Africa (the only primary mine in the U.S. is located in Idaho) and mostly refined in China.
Long said cobalt is among the world’s most valuable resources, and one that is of great significance to the U.S. and vital to national security because of its use in advanced technologies. But, the nation has no cobalt refinery, Long said, adding Lawton’s refinery would be the first.
That is possible with Westwin Element’s joint venture with CVMR, which has granted Westwin Elements the exclusive right to its chemical vapor metallurgy technique, Khozan said in the company’s investment video. CVMR already is engaged in mining, metal refining and vapor metallurgy, producing nickel, cobalt, iron and other powders, according to its website. Khozan said vaporization is a safer technique than other methods used to extract metals from ore, saying most of CVMR’s operations are close to or inside the city limits in many countries.
“That is how safe our technology is,” he said in the video, noting the vaporization efforts would have “zero impact” on air, water and soil.
Westwin Elements would be the only company in the U.S. to have the use of that technology, Khozan said.
Greg Wischer, Westwin Element’s director of investment relations, said in the video that officials in Washington, D.C., are interested in the technology. A bill crafted in mid-September by U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Florida, wants to authorize $800 million to help incentivize development of cobalt reserves, which he called important for both the government and military, as well as those who manufacture batteries for electric vehicles. The bill would require the U.S. government to acquire cobalt only through vapor technology.
Called the Cobalt Optimizes Batteries and Leading Technologies Act, the bill seeks to increase cobalt reserves in the National Defense Stockpile by directing the Secretary of Defense to increase the amount of domestically refined cobalt while also establishing domestic cobalt refining capability. Bill co-sponsors include U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin and U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern, both Oklahoma Republicans.