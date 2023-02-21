A Bartlesville businesswoman, KaLeigh Long, who also was a Republican political consultant is the founder and chief executive officer of Westwin Elements Inc., which plans to develop a refinery in Lawton’s west industrial park area.

That refinery would be the only cobalt refinery in the United States, according Westwin Elements. The firm was created in partnership with Kamran Khozan, chairman of the Canada-based CVMR and someone who holds more than 30 patents in vapor metallurgy (a process that extracts metals from ore with vaporization). The firm’s chief operating officer and chief technical consultant is Nanthakumar Victor Emmanuel, who managed the commissioning of a 2,000 metric ton nickel carbonyl refinery in China.

