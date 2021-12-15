OKLAHOMA CITY — Residents who plan to run for state senator, state representative or county commission in 2022 have until Dec. 31 to meet specific guidelines prompted by the changes in district boundaries, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board.
The requirements are:
• Establish residency in the district in which the candidate intends to run.
• Register to vote in the district in which the candidate intends to run.
• Register as a member of a political party (if seeking a party nomination) or as an Independent (if seeking office as an Independent.)
Other qualifications for the offices remain the same.
The modifications were enacted by the Oklahoma State Legislature during a recent special session and are intended as a one-time accommodation in response to new district lines. The modifications are only valid for those offices listed above for the 2022 election year. Qualifications for candidates seeking other state and county offices on the ballot in 2022 are not affected by the temporary changes.
Candidate filing for federal, state, legislative and judicial offices is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 13-15. Candidate filing packets will be posted on the State Election Board website in February. Petition information and official signature requirements for state and county offices already are available for download.
For more information about candidate filing, visit the 2022 Candidate Filing Page on the State Election Board website: https://okahoma.gov/elections. Those interested in filing for a county office should contact their County Election Board, with contacts under https://oklahoma.gov/elections/about-us/county-election-boards.html