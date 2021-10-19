The process to balance the population of Lawton’s eight City Council wards should be less work than it was a decade ago, city administrators said Monday as they launched the ward redistricting process.
Like the work done by the State Legislature to craft balanced House and Senate districts, the job of the Lawton Redistricting Commission is to ensure there are roughly the same number of residents in each council ward while preserving the characteristics of specific areas. That means the job is more than simply dividing Lawton into eight areas of roughly the same population.
With an increase in population from the 2010 census, the Redistricting Commission’s job was difficult and members went through numerous scenarios before selecting an option that still resulted in three precincts that were split between two council wards. More importantly, achieving balance among populations meant extending Ward 2’s boundary northeast of Interstate 44, when those residents historically had been contained in Ward 4. That’s the reason long-time Councilman Keith Jackson (who has lived in the same neighborhood for decades) now represents Ward 2 when his previous terms on the council had been as Ward 4 councilman.
Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski predicted the process will be less difficult this year for a reason city leaders don’t like: fewer residents. When the state released the results of the 2020 Census earlier this year, Oklahoma’s population increased 5.5 percent, but that gain was centered on the major population centers. Comanche County and most other counties in southwest Oklahoma reflected the common trend in rural areas across the country: population loss.
Lawton’s population of 76,752 (a number that excludes Fort Sill and Lawton Correctional Facility populations) will mean the ideal count for each council ward appears to be 9,594. The results set by the Redistricting Commission in February 2012 used a population of 83,375 and a target population per ward of 10,422.
“We have to rebalance wards to allow for the change in population,” Rogalski said, adding preliminary analysis by city staff indicates the wards will change only slightly as commissioners rebalance them to ensure they are within 10 percent of each other. “It’s a much easier task before us.”
When the wards were configured in 2012, the variance between the largest ward (Ward 2, at 11,068) and the smallest (Ward 5, at 9,950) was 11 percent. That goal was achieved in ways city officials didn’t necessary like. Most notably, three precincts were split between wards: Precinct 9 (Wards 6 and 8), Precinct 17 (Wards 1 and 3) and Precinct 31 (Wards 2 and 4).
“We try not to split precincts,” Rogalski said, explaining while that goal fits within the process of keeping ward lines to roadways rather than through neighborhoods as much as possible, it cannot be ruled out.
He said the ultimate goal of the redistricting process extends beyond balancing ward populations. It’s also keeping neighborhoods intact — no ward lines going down the middle of a neighborhood. Demographics also play a role.
“You don’t want to change demographics; you want to keep them the same,” he said, of the importance given to demographics in the redistricting process. “We’ve never had an issue with demographics.”
This year, the process will mean adjusting wards by an average of 1,000 residents. That process centers on what city leaders already know about Lawton: the largest population growth tends to be on its outer edges, but the population is more concentrated in its inner core. Precincts on the outer edges of the city tend to be large because their populations are spread over a larger area, which is why Wards 7 and 4 both are large, in terms of land area, while Wards 1 and 2 are small.