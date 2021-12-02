Members of the Lawton Redistricting Commission will take another vote on a map that reflects new boundaries for City Council wards.
Commissioners met Wednesday for what was supposed to be a public hearing on the alternative they selected by a 4-3 vote at a meeting in early November, setting new boundaries that keep council wards at a similar population. That public hearing — where residents will be allowed to offer comments about proposed changes — was postponed after city staff re-evaluated maps and discovered the Carver neighborhood (located in central Lawton along Interstate 44) had not been clearly defined. The neighborhood is located in Ward 7.
“We felt like we needed to go back to the drawing board,” said Community Services Director Janet Smith, about minor numerical changes that also resulted.
Smith said updated ward map options presented to commissioners Wednesday reflect actual numbers, with all adjustments made. And, those numbers were accompanied by counts for Lawton’s eight council wards boundaries, as boundaries exist now. Adjusted for the new population counts provided by the U.S. Census Bureau, there now is a 24.76 percent difference in the city’s largest ward (Ward 4, at 10,660) and its smallest (Ward 5, at 8,184).
Ideally, ward populations should not vary by more than 10 percent, which is where the redistricting commission comes into the picture. The commission is tasked with deciding council ward boundaries, based on Census data and help provided by City of Lawton staff.
Commissioners made their decision Nov. 2 on a 4-3 vote, and that map was to be presented to residents at a public hearing Wednesday. Smith said city administrators recommended the hearing be postponed and commissioners re-evaluate maps and take a new vote on their recommendation, after rescinding their Nov. 2 decision. Even if the same option is selected, population counts in some wards have changed, staff members said.
The problem: the vote couldn’t be taken Wednesday because the agenda did not specify action could be taken. As a result, commissioners will meet Dec. 8 to rescind their first vote, then decide on a new map. They then will set a public hearing date, which must be at least 10 days after the Dec. 8 meeting.
“We don’t want you to feel rushed,” Smith said, explaining city staff wants to err on the side of caution because there is a lot of interest in the ward boundary map, and a slow process will allow more analysis.
Paul Martin explained the process used by IT staff to help develop the four proposals submitted Wednesday for commission review. City staff is working with an ideal population of 9,594 for each ward and variance of no more than 10 percent from that number.
Martin said Wards 4 and 6 now have the highest populations, which is where city staff started as they began adjusting ward boundaries to place neighborhoods in new wards to balance populations. One goal was to minimize the practice of splitting precincts (dividing a precinct between two wards) “where practical,” said Commission Chairman David Denham. Today, three precincts are split between two wards, with Commissioner Kent Jester saying any map crafted by the commission will contain at least two split precincts “no matter what.”
Another goal is to try to contain similar neighborhoods within the same ward, with commissioners saying they want to keep neighborhoods in their historic wards to the greatest extent possible. Commissioner John Purcell said that was part of the reason the commission selected the option it did in November, because it minimized the number of neighborhoods moved to new wards.
While commissioners had three options to consider Nov. 3 and a fourth option to look at Wednesday, discussion quickly centered on two: one that leaves 82 percent of voters within the same ward (the option they chose Nov. 2) and one that leaves 81 percent of voters unchanged.
Option 2 (the one selected in November) is essentially unchanged, with only minor adjustments made in population counts. The deviation from the 9,594 preferred population now is 9.43 percent, when it had been 9.18 percent in the first analysis. Option 3, the staff-recommended option that failed on a 3-4 vote, changed its deviation from 4.02 percent in November to 7.4 percent now.