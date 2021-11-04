Some members of the commission looking at realigning Lawton City Council ward boundaries want to stay with the familiar.
The Lawton Redistricting Commission voted Wednesday on the proposal for new boundaries, part of the process to ensure the populations of each council ward reflect population changes in the city at large in the last decade.
While the selected option has the widest variance between ward populations, it also is the most similar to what residents already have. That was the allure that prompted the 4-3 affirmative vote. Another option, which lost by a 3-4 vote, has less variance among populations and the fewest number of precincts split between wards. But some ward boundaries are significantly different, opponents said. Taking that option also would mean a candidate running for the council’s Ward 2 seat would be a one-term representative should he win because his neighborhood would move from Ward 2 to Ward 5.
Kristie Shannon, with the city’s GIS division, outlined three options for the commissioners to consider, each option meeting the requirement of less than 10 percent variance between ward populations. But, how those populations were balanced was different, with boundaries adjusted and precincts split between wards to ensure populations remain close. It was how those boundaries were adjusted that drew the most discussion from commissioners.
City staff’s recommendation was Option 3, which has the least variance — 4.02 percent between the largest and smallest wards — and splits three precincts (Precincts 2 in west Lawton and Precincts 31 and 32 in east Lawton). Option 2, the one accepted on a 4-3 vote, has the greatest variance between largest and smallest wards at 9.18 percent, and splits Precincts 2, 26, 31 and 32. Option 1, with a variance of 7.55 percent, split eight precincts.
Four commissioners highlighted problems that the staff’s choice brings, to include the fact Ward 2 council candidate Kelly Harris would be moved from Ward 2 to Ward 5 should Option 3 be set into place. The situation was similar to one that arose after the 2010 redistricting, when east Lawton neighborhoods long part of Ward 4 became part of Ward 2.
Ward 2 Councilman Keith Jackson, who had lived in the same house in east Lawton for years, found himself moved from Ward 4 to Ward 2, something cited as a problem when he decided to run for council because he technically hadn’t lived in Ward 2 for the six months required by city charter, even though he was in the same house.
“The ward changed, not him,” Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said, of the decision that allowed Jackson to run.
Harris would face a similar problem under Option 3: he could take his seat if he wins Tuesday’s election because he meets existing charter provisions, but could not seek a second term as the Ward 2 councilman because he would live in Ward 5.
Rogalski said while commissioners were concerned, regulations governing the redistricting process do not allow them to take that into account when setting ward boundaries. State statues and city charter provisions specify wards may not be configured to protect or defeat an incumbent.
Commissioners Kent Jester and John Purcell said there was another issue to consider: Option 3 changes more existing boundaries than does Option 2. Both men were members of the 2010 redistricting commission and remember the anger of some residents over adopted maps.
“There was a huge flap when we changed (boundaries) last time,” Purcell said, speaking of adjustments made to Wards 2 and 4, and one proposed but not implemented for Ward 7, adding Option 2 means “less turmoil for people.”
“The population deviation is greater and there is one more precinct split, but less change from existing maps,” Jester said of the option he favored.
Commission Chairman David Denham said while Option 3 was the cleanest, in terms of variation, it has some detrimental effects to the historic boundaries of some wards. In addition to moving some residents in Ward 2 to Ward 5, Option 3 puts more of Ward 4 in Ward 2.
Rogalski said commissioners have the argument that “neighborhoods mean more than numbers,” explaining guidelines direct commissioners to look at facts such as communities of common interest while avoiding decisions that dilute minority populations. Continuity and compactness also are issues to be considered, but city officials have said for years Lawton’s wards vary in size because of population concentrations.
Wards in the central part of the city tend to be much smaller than the sprawling boundaries of Ward 7 (south Lawton) and Ward 4 (east Lawton) because populations are more concentrated in the city’s center.