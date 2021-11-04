IN SUMMARY:
The nine-member Lawton Redistricting Commission is meeting to realign the boundaries of Lawton’s eight City Council wards, based on Lawton’s population as revealed this summer by the final results of the 2020 federal Census.
Wards are configured to have a population that varies by no more than 10 percent, with an ideal population of 9,594, based on the total city population of 76,752. That figure doesn’t include the populations at Fort Sill and Lawton Correctional Center, which are counted toward Lawton’s total population for the U.S. Census, but not used when creating ward boundaries, said Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski.
Rogalski said the process also tries to avoid splitting precincts, smaller voting divisions within the city where polling places are located. Splitting a precinct means it contains voters from two wards, who cast their ballots depending on where in the precinct they live. Split precincts are sometimes necessary to keep populations among wards as close to equal as possible.