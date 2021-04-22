Redistricting
The City of Lawton is split among three House districts and two Senate districts.
Northwest/Southwest 38th Street is the dividing line between House District 62 (represented by Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton) and District 64 (represented by Rep. Rande Worthen, R-Lawton). Small sections of south Lawton are included in House District 63, represented by Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Lawton.
Interstate 44 is the dividing line between Senate District 31 (represented by Sen. Chris Kidd, R-Waurika) and District 32 (represented by Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton). District 32 is located west of the interstate.