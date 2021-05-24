CARNEGIE — Kiowa Tribal Executive Branch Treasurer Ernest Redbird Jr. officially placed his resignation in a May 17 letter.
His resignation becomes effective Friday.
“I have been thinking about it for a long time and wanted to hang in there until June,” he said. “But for health reasons I had to think about what’s more important: work or health?”
Redbird expressed he wanted to stay in the post until the end of this administrative term in June 2022, but said his health prevented it.
“It’s nothing personal and I want folks to know that,” said Redbird. “I wish [the tribe] all the luck.”
Chairman Matthew Komalty brought Redbird in a Treasurer in 2018.
“I knew I wanted Mr. Redbird there in some type of capacity,” he said. “He is a well-respected elder who has a lot of knowledge that this administration could use and will truly miss.”
Komalty expressed the two worked closely together through the years and respects his decision.
Redbird said he’s leaving with good thoughts from his time in his post. He offers his continued prayers for the tribe’s fortunes into the future.
“I enjoyed everyone and my time there,” he said. “This is my tribe. I will continue to pray for the tribe every morning as I always have.”