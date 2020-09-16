Since 2017, the U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School at Fort Sill and Duncan’s Red River Technology Center have partnered in a program to credential soldiers on the industry standards for electronics.
On Sept. 11, the current class of students from the 140L Air and Missile Defense Systems Technician Warrant Officer Basic Course completed their capstone event to receive industry certification in levels 1 and 2 electronics.
“The 140L Air and Missile Defense Systems Technicians are the technical experts of the Patriot weapon system. This advanced training has increased their technical skills and unit readiness,” said Chief Warrant Officer 5 Mitch Brown, chief warrant officer of the ADA branch.
The ADA School supports the Army credentialing program, which directly impacts Army readiness by establishing and implementing programs to validate soldiers’ professional skills, training and work experiences. These certifications bolster military-technical competence within the Army.
The mission of U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery is to protect the force and selected geopolitical assets from aerial attack, missile attack and surveillance. The school provides the operational force with well-trained and disciplined soldiers.