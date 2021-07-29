The Red Cord is fighting the spiritual battle to end human trafficking.
“I think people may the afraid of the topic because it is so dark. We want to shine light to the dark topic. The more people we can educate on this matter, more light can be shined on this,” said President Ahsha Morine.
Starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday, the Red Cord will hold the 3rd annual “Stop the Traffic N.O.W” at Elmer Thomas Park. After spending 2019 in Day Spring Church, where the organization began, the Red Cord moved the event to Medicine Park in 2020 before coming to Elmer Thomas.
Local artists and singers will begin performing at 6 p.m. In between sets, Red Cord will provide safety segments to help spread awareness to human trafficking. Local pastors and other church members will offer specific prayers over the community.
Guests can enjoy face painting, a bounce house, free hot dogs and refreshments. After dark, glow sticks will be provided to guests. Local nonprofit organizations such as Hungry Hearts and Lovesick Ministries will offer information for those wanting to get involved.
“One of the board members was praying and got a call from God. They felt a strong urge to provide an event to bring more awareness to human trafficking. Once we prayed and talked about it, we began working on the event,” said Morine.
With events like “Stop the Traffic N.O.W,” Morine hopes to educate, spread more awareness and bring everyone together.
“Events like this is what keeps us going. To have a night to shine light on the darkness really helps us know that we are not fighting this alone,” she said. Seeing everyone come together on a specific issue and fight the battle of human trafficking and seeing everyone become more educated and understanding what this is really all about.”