A successful gang intervention program could be recreated, if the City Council agrees with a funding proposal.
The project through Marie Detty Youth and Family Services was one of three recommended for grants by the Youth and Family Affairs Committee, appointed last year to guide allocations from the $6 million dedicated in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program toward at-risk youth. Mayor Stan Booker said the CIP would provide about $400,000 a year for the life of the CIP for such entities, which must prove what they do is successful before securing and keeping funding.
While the Youth and Family Affairs Committee does the analysis and makes recommendations, the City Council must agree before the funds are allocated, and council members are anxious to get started, said Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins. Committee members have been working for months to analyze applications from community-based organizations seeking funding for their programs.
Tuesday, the board discussed applications from six entities that sought funding and warranted site visits. Three were recommended for funding. Three others were not because board members said they needed guidance to firm up details in their applications before trying again.
An easy decision was the one that recreates a gang intervention program operated for six years by Marie Detty. Booker used that successful program as an illustration of the power of programs targeting at-risk youth as he arguing for inclusion of funding in the 2019 CIP. Booker and others said that gang intervention program had a proven track record before Marie Detty lost funding and had to end it.
The new gang intervention program was recommended for $97,660. The only concern expressed was by committee member Judge Lisa Shaw, about how the program would become self-sufficient (one of the committee’s top goals). But, Shaw and other committee members also pointed to the success of Marie Detty’s previous program. Committee member Dianne Owens, Marie Detty’s retired director, has said part of the success of the previous program can be traced to how it sent a staffer into areas where “kids hung out.”
Also recommended for funding was the Greenwood Project, coordinated by MacArthur High School teacher and community activist Kimberly Jones. Jones’ $15,000 request would cover materials and transportation.
The program centers on Greenwood, a once-thriving black community in Tulsa that completely destroyed in the 1921 Tulsa race riot. Committee members noted the event wasn’t always covered in history books, with several saying they didn’t know the story until they were well into adulthood. Committee member Brenda Myers said Jones is so committed to the project that she will do it even without financial support because the history is important.
“It’s a vision,” said committee member Davison Virgil.
The third project recommended for funding was the Leadership Academy at Cameron University, which focuses on at-risk youth who want to attend college. While similar to the Upward Bound program that also works with youth to ready them for higher education, the Leadership Academy puts support mechanisms to support youth, including mentors.
Committee administrator Sylvia Burgess, a retired Cameron professor, said the academy is “very successful,” but warned there may be a delay in receiving the data that proves the program’s success because participants will have to be followed for a time after they graduate from the academy.
Tuesday’s action by the committee also included a change in how members will consider future funding requests.
In this first year, the group collected applications, then analyzed them at one time before making recommendations. In the future, the board will consider each application as it is filed. Burgess said the committee already has one new application and she expects a second one by the time the group meets again.