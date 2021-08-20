The Oklahoma State Department of Health is urging all immunocompromised residents to seek out a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, stating that the additional protection could prevent serious illness or death among this specific population of Oklahomans.
With the Delta variant surging, Oklahoma medical officials are encouraging those with compromised immune systems to get a third dose of Moderna or Pfizer. As of right now, an additional dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has not been recommended; however, that is expected to soon change.
“We anticipate that those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine originally will very likely need a booster down the line, but we currently have insufficient evidence to make a recommendation on that,” said Dr. Gitanjali Pai, Oklahoma State Health Department Chief Medical Officer, during a press conference Thursday.
Since the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was released several months after the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, studies are still out on the need for additional doses, Pai said.
“We are expecting to have recommendations on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine within the next few weeks for an additional dose as well as any future doses,” Pai said.
Right now, immunocompromised Oklahomans who are seeking their third dose of Moderna or Pfizer should be administered the same vaccine that they received in the past, and only in very rare circumstances should the vaccines be mix and matched.
“Mix and match regimes are being studied,” Pai said, “but as far as current recommendations for the additional dose, people should receive the same that they received before. Only if the original vaccine is not available or unknown in that situation another mRna vaccine can be administered.”
Meanwhile, the Delta variant continues to spread heavily through unvaccinated populations in the state. Oklahoma reported 2,502 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 39 new deaths. The current cumulative total of the state’s reported COVID-19 cases in now over 500,000.
In the last 30 days, over 92 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have been from unvaccinated Oklahomans.
“We are seeing a slot of community spread among the unvaccinated population,” said Keith Reed, Oklahoma State Department of Health Deputy Commissioner, during the press conference. “We are already seeing outbreaks in schools and we know that’s going to be a big challenge.”
The department continues to advise schools in the state to follow mitigation strategies, first and foremost through vaccination of eligible individuals.
“Vaccination is going to make more of a difference than anything else,” said Dr. Lance Frye, Oklahoma Department of Health Commissioner.
As of right now, immunocompromised individuals are the only ones in the state who are recommended to receive third doses, but the department expects that to change following new guidance from the federal government in September that is expected to recommend additional doses of Moderna and Pfizer to all vaccinated individuals.
“We do not expect to see vaccine shortages of difficulties in acquiring additional doses,” Reed said.
Unlike the early days of vaccination availability, the state has a surplus of vaccine supply and many locations setup across the state for vaccinations.