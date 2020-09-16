Investigators said a gunshot that killed a 24-year-old man came as a result of reckless conduct while friends drank together early the morning of Sept. 10.
The suspect told investigators, "I shot my best friend in the head. He was my friend and I love him, it shouldn’t have happened."
Jerry Wayne Anderson, 38, of Geronimo, made his initial appearance Wednesday morning in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of first-degree manslaughter, records indicate. The crime is punishable by no less than four years in prison.
Anderson is accused of causing the death of Hadyn Marshall Williams the morning of Sept. 10. His death is the city’s 14th homicide in 2020.
Lawton Police Detective Ken Parsons was called around 4:15 a.m. to 1806 SW Monroe, and spoke with a pair of witnesses. According to the probable cause affidavit, the witnesses were at the address and had invited Anderson and Williams to come over and have some drinks with them. Anderson showed up followed soon after by Williams.
The witness said that Anderson pulled out his pistol and put it on the bar and then picked it up and began waving it around when it went off, the affidavit states. The bullet struck Williams in the head.
One witness took the gun, a Glock .380 with a laser sight, unloaded it and placed it under the bar and then rendered aid to Williams until EMS arrived. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the affidavit, the other witness told Parsons that Anderson said “I shot my friend!”
Anderson told Parsons that he’d been “joking and talking, then he pulled out his gun for some unknown reason and ‘I shot my best friend in the head. He was my friend and I love him, it shouldn’t have happened,'" the affidavit states. He later said that, “He killed his friend and now he has to live with what he had done and has to suffer the consequences of what he had done,” according to Parsons.
The gun was later found where the witness said it would be.
Bond was set for $15,000 for Anderson. Records indicate that he returns to court at 3 p.m. Nov. 30 for his preliminary hearing conference.