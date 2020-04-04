A 21-year-old Lawton man is in jail after he told police his gun went off while twirling it “like a cowboy,” killing his friend.
Jonathan Andrew Gillespie made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court was charged with a felony count of first-degree manslaughter, court records indicate. The crime is punishable by no less than four years in prison.
Gillespie is accused of reckless conduct with his handgun that caused the death of Cody Ray Newman, 22, the night of March 31, according to the charge. Newman’s death is the city’s eighth homicide of the year.
Police were called shortly before 10:45 p.m. to Gillespie’s home in the 1800 block of Northwest Lake Avenue for a shooting call. They arrived to find Newman dead from a gunshot wound to the head while inside the home.
A witness told police that from the living room, he saw Gillespie standing up and “twirling” a black 9mm handgun. He said at one point, Gillespie pointed the gun at Newman, who was on the floor working out. According to the probable cause affidavit, Newman said, “Jesus does this guy ever shut the (expletive) up or do I have to beat his ass” and then he heard the sound of a gunshot.
Gillespie told investigators he was standing about five or six feet away from Newman and admitted to spinning the Smith & Wesson Shield handgun on his finger “like a cowboy” when it went off, the affidavit states. “Cody just fell to the side,” Gillespie said. He told the officer he knew his conduct was “reckless” and was taken into custody.
Held on $25,000 bond, as part of Gillespie’s bond he is to reside with his parents and is not allowed to carry or have any firearms. He returns to court at 3 p.m. July 9 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.