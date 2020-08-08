CACHE — With 1,000 more signatures needed and a little over a month to get them, a Comanche tribal elder is seeking help from other tribal members who disagree with the leadership of the tribe.
Eleanor McDaniel continues to petition for hearings to recall Comanche Business Committee Chairman William Nelson Sr., Vice-Chair LaNora Parker, Secretary/Treasurer Bob Tippeconnie and committee members June Sovo, Diana Sovo, Ron Red Elk and Clyde Narcomey.
“The deadline for petitions is Sept. 16,” she said. “The current signature count is 340 with 1,000 signatures needed to call for tribal council meetings to address each recall.”
Among the allegations made by McDaniels is the failure to provide for all tribal members’ well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Comanche Nation was awarded $27,309,838 in funds from the U.S. Department of the Treasury to be used to assist tribal members, services and programs though the CARES Act Program.
McDaniel said felt slighted by the tribe, both as an elder and tribal member with diabetes. She said she filled out her relief application three times and was told she was on a list with between 1,500 and 2,000 other tribal members. Six weeks later during a call to inquire on her application’s status, she said, she was told she was now around 6,000 on the list. On Friday morning, she finally received her assistance.
“Like me many tribal members are on a long waiting list without any hope of getting any help,” she said before receiving her COVID relief.
McDaniel alleges the Business Committee are being arbitrary in denying benefits and “have brought disrepute upon on the Nation by signing an invalid gaming compact without the knowledge and approval of the tribal council.”
You can sign recall petitions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Sunday at 1063 NW Quanah Road in Cache. Bring a tribal identification.
There will also be a fundraiser included with the event, according to McDaniel.
A community outdoor flea market and Indian arts and crafts sale will be open to the public. All vendors welcome. Must bring your own outdoor set-up. Cost is $10 per day.
Call McDaniel,580 483-6864; or visit: Comanche Nation Forum on Facebook.