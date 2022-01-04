DUNCAN — Several communities in Southern Oklahoma will be able to improve streets, and water and sewer systems thanks to recent grants from the Association of South Central Oklahoma Governments.
Last month, the Association of South Central Oklahoma Governments (ASCOG) approved $1,504,191 worth of Rural Economic Action Plan (REAP) grants to aid 33 towns and communities.
The grants go toward funding various types of projects every year, including street repair, water treatment, city engineering, installation of storm sirens, among others. The funding for REAP grants is provided by the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.
Tom Zigler, the Community and Economic Development director for ASCOG, said the grants are important to rural communities with few residents — and few tax dollars — in Oklahoma.
“We try to provide what money we can to communities for things they need that larger towns and cities take for granted because they have a tax base to pay for them,” Zigler said.
Every year, ASCOG provides one grant that is larger than the others, called a community development block grant, or CDBG. The grant provides $136,364 to a community determined to be in the greatest need. The grant is a match-grant, meaning the Oklahoma Department of Commerce will match the amount approved for a total of $272,728.
This year, the recipient of the Community Development Block Grant is Temple in Cotton County.
Temple’s project is to revamp its water treatment plant. Temple Mayor Reuben Pulis said the money will go a long way toward making much needed improvements at the plant.
“Our water plant was built in 1963,” Pulis said. “It’s deteriorated now to the point there’s some things we just have to do to meet water treatment standards.”
Pulis said that the REAP funding will provide about half of the estimated $600,000 needed to repair the plant. The estimate includes the cost of installing a new, largely automated control system, new wiring, valves and pumps.
Pulis also said that the repairs and improvements will make life easier for one person in particular.
“We have a plant operator that lives nearby, and basically works most of his days off because there’s so many things that still have to be done manually,” Pulis said.
Pulis estimated that the project would be completed in May 2022.
REAP grants have also been awarded to many communities in Comanche County, such as Medicine Park, which received a $45,000 grant for new smart water meters.
The new meters will save hours of man power, said Yolanda Ramos, Medicine Park treasurer.
“It’s going to be so much less time consuming,” Ramos said. “Our workers have to find all these meters, sometimes digging them up, to read them.”
In total, the smart meter project is going to cost about $149,065. The REAP grant helps the process along. Ramos said that for the rest, whether they find more grants or take out a loan, the meter project will be finished by the end of 2022.
Comanche, in Stephens County, is another community that received a $45,000 grant. Its project involves improving and repairing roads, a project that will cost an estimated $640,000 to complete.
Chuck Rawls, Comanche’s city manager, says that all street repairs in Comanche can only be paid for through fuel sales tax, and the revenue pulled in from the city’s two gas stations has not been nearly enough to cover them, leaving the city to rely on grants for necessary work.
“We’ve been very fortunate to receive the grants we’ve got,” Rawls said. “We’ve got several more applications turned in and we hope to see returns on some of them in the future.”
While the grants don’t always cover the total cost for necessary projects in rural communities, they come close more often than many other grants, Pulis said.
“It’s one of the most important parcels we can get,” Pulis said. “They’re in tune with what the communities need.”