It isn’t easy being a real estate agent in the time of pandemic, but it is possible with some planning and some extra steps.
The reality of being in a city under lockdown status has affected normal business operations, conceded Lon Parks, who has sold real estate in Lawton for decades; Kim Thomas, president of the Lawton Board of Realtors; and Brenda Spencer-Ragland, who will be taking over Parks’ Re/Max business.
Real estate agents fall under professional services category in the list of businesses that are deemed essential, meaning they are allowed to operate during the City of Lawton’s Civil Emergency as long as they follow strict guidelines designed to protect both the public and those who work for the business.
As guidelines began ramping up in March — which is when the City of Lawton began putting many of its restrictions into place — real estate agents already were making adjustments, to include actions such as doing as much as possible on line and imposing strict cleaning protocols (wiping down door handles and anywhere else clients may have touched).
The National Association of Realtors helped in that process, issuing guidelines related to coronavirus in mid-March when much of the country had just started ramping up to deal with the worldwide pandemic. While the goal was to encourage safety protocols to protect agents and clients, the national board also looked at other issues, such as discriminatory practices against potential clients.
But, the emphasis of national, state and local business people who buy, sell and handle houses and other properties remains the top concern.
Real estate sales may be a bigger issue in Lawton because of its transient population, in large part due to a military installation that brings military families to the city, as well as those who work for businesses associated with the military.
Parks and Thomas, who have years of experience dealing with sales in Lawton-Fort Sill, said some clients already had started the process of buying a new home or selling an existing one before COVID-19 forced the shutdown of some businesses while prompting others to limit hours or public access.
The long-time experts took it in stride.
Parks’ real estate career reflects the history of the Lawton housing market. There’s always been cycles in local real estate, he said, noting, for example, the increase in housing needs during the Vietnam War (which brought more military families to Lawton). Or, when Cameron University decided it was going to expand the number of PhD’s teaching on campus (more young professionals were in Lawton needing more houses). Or, when Goodyear opened its Lawton tire plant.
Those cycles are tied to one of the good reasons to live in Lawton.
“Our market doesn’t follow the U.S. economy,” Thomas said, of the protections the community’s businesses provide to those who live here.
But, the city has seen lagging economies, such as the one prompted by the shut down of businesses not deemed essential to protect residents from COVID-19. Thomas said the goal of real estate agencies and agents in the current climate has been to keep the housing market open for those who need to buy or sell houses, while keeping everyone safe.
It’s been a struggle because real estate has many moving parts, Thomas said, of businesses associated with the sale of property, from banks to lend money, to appraisers and inspectors who help complete the sale. There are separate offices for abstracts, attorneys, property inspectors, those who do required repairs. Some work must be done in the Comanche County Courthouse to pull deeds and authenticate records. Some documents must be witnessed by a notary public.
“All that is still working,” Thomas said, adding that although adjustments have been necessary, “that’s okay.”
In the early days of the COVID-19 response, there were concerns about families having to sit in hotels and motels as their process to buy a home was slowed, said Thomas and Spencer-Ragland. The women said there have been added concerns for those whose purchase of a new home is contingent upon selling the one they already own.
“There is economic damage in not following through,” Parks said, of interrupted sales.
But, the real estate world kept moving, said Thomas and Parks, about adjustments agencies and their agents made to ensure people can still buy and sell homes while remaining safe from the spread of COVID-19. Real estate agents in Lawton have kept their doors open by adopting new techniques and refining old ones.
For example, virtual tours are more common, Thomas said, of a technique that allows a potential buyer to go online and “tour” a house via video. Skype is another technique that has been more common with military families who are used to looking at life in a new community “long distance.”
And, when some things still must be done in person, they are done under safety restrictions such as limiting access to agency offices when buyers and sellers come into the building to complete their documentation. It may be as simple as sterilizing pens after they have been used, or limiting an office to one agent and one buyer at a time when it’s time to sign.
Then, there are the houses.
Thomas said she and other agents have figured out ways to show a house, when necessary.
“I carry Clorox with me and wipe down surfaces,” she said, of high touch areas such as light switches and counters. “The biggest change has been a lack of open houses.”
Thomas said one of the most difficult adjustments was scaling back interaction with clients.
“I’m a hugger,” she said, of life in a new world where even shaking hands is discouraged.
The three said government officials were correct in including real estate activities on the essential business list, a designation that has allowed the industry to keep operating when other businesses — particularly those where socialization is high — were closed.
“We modified and made changes,” Spencer-Ragland said, noting that was easier at her business because Parks has been able to make those changes with a calmness that comes from decades of experience.
“The general public has been good with this,” Parks said, adding that sometimes working with clients has been challenging.
For example, he noted the help the agency provided one woman who lost her home in a fire.
“The need for a home doesn’t end — this customer is residing in a hotel and needs to get re-established in a home. We will be working hard to help her as best we possibly can, while at the same time, for both our customers and employees, we will support requirements for social distancing and ensure cleanliness in all situations,” he said, of the situation.
“We’ll keep going,” Park said. “It will be over.”