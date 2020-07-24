A seeming cultural divide in the United States has become as entangled with COVID-19 as the virus itself, and sometimes overshadows it.
Eight Constitution readers offered their insights and perspectives to life and the life of information found in the time of pandemic.
Social media’s impact has created the playing field on which most people find themselves sifting information these. All respondents said it played a great role. What they do with it depends on the them.
When asked about social media’s positive/negative role in spreading information about the pandemic, most offered answers of having mixed feelings.
Whitney Doyebi, 31, of Lawton, said the role is positive in that facts get out. But the amount of inaccurate information that gets spread is a definite negative.
“I would absolutely say social media has played both sides of the field here,” said Matthew Garrett, 40, of Lawton.
Calling himself, for the most part, apolitical, he described its yin and yang effect.
“The positive being that in today’s society, social media is the quickest way to spread news,” he said. “The negative is that the news social media spreads isn’t always true.”
Teresa Mendenhall, 41, of Lawton, said that at pandemic’s beginning, she found it to be a positive experience online. She could navigate the daily COVID case numbers for the area for her and friends and family. She said it soon took a turn and bred confusion.
“Then I noticed that for every article I read spouting info in one direction, there was another article with info that was opposing what I had just read,” she said.
Al Berry, 65, of east Lawton, said that the facts are constantly changing and it’s hard to know if anyone knows the truth.
“I don’t really have much faith in social media these days,” he said.
Much of the misinformation on social media comes from the inadvertent spread of bad information, according to the majority. It can happen following an emotional response to a story or its headline.
Doyebi said she once shared an image that was fact-checked a few days later and taken down. Berry blamed changing facts for things he’s posted that later turned out to be false.
Cori Gray, 34, of Fort Cobb, isn’t sure if she has or not. She reads the newspaper and researches some information online. Usually, it’s first found through social media.
“There’s definitely a chance I have,” she said. “I do not fully research everything I share.”
It seems newspaper readers do a good amount of diligence. In 37 year old Lawtonian Angela Sanders’ case, it stems from having worked in the journalism field.
“It is my goal to fact-check anything prior to putting it out,” she said, “as well as to only share reputable sources of information.”
Don Nelson, 78, of Lawton, said he isn’t aware of having spread false information. He keeps his focus on facts and sources he trusts.
“I try to vet my sources and limit them to experts and healthcare professionals,” he said.
While not doing the research herself, Barbara Curry, 59, of Lawton, said she enjoys reading the different views found on social media. She said she hasn’t shared false information. But she’s seen people share their worst selves online.
“The part that turns me off is the obvious and sometimes ignorant politics and hatefulness,” she said.
When politics come into the pressure cooker the feeling of things being ready to explode is present. While most of the respondents believed their political/ideological leanings didn’t affect their opinions, others had ideas of its role.
“I do believe that political/ideological beliefs influence how we (I) interpret the efforts of this administration in handling the pandemic,” Nelson said.
Curry said she has a distrust of the official numbers of cases. She believes there’s more than meets the eye.
“I believe we’re being purposely stirred up in the spirit of fear and panic which serves for a deeper, darker purpose,” she said.
Gray sees things as a mirror to Curry’s response — the same but opposite.
“I believe this is politically motivated to hurt our economy and current president,” she said.
Mendenhall said the pandemic becoming a political issue instead of a healthcare issue doesn’t make sense. The extreme division from right and left is taking focus from what’s important, she said.
“I will take my information from doctors and scientists over politicians any day,” she said. “I just want to be well and keep my spouse and son as safe as possible. I just want to hang out with my friends and go to concerts again.”
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution. You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.