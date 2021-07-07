Raytheon Technologies will become the third tenant of the technology park being developed in Central Mall for military defense contractors.
The announcement came Tuesday at a meeting of the FISTA Development Trust Authority, the entity created by the City Council to operate the mall and its components.
Raytheon joins with two tenants who announced in May — Dynetics Technical Solutions and Nemean Solutions — which will have a presence in the FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA) being created in empty retail space in Central Mall. FISTA Director James Taylor said two executives will move into the Business Integration Center on Monday. The Business Integration Center is space that has been developed in the old IBC bank space on the mall’s north side to serve as FISTA headquarters and for temporary housing for FISTA tenants while the old Sears store on the mall’s west side is being renovated for that use.
FISTA Development Trust Authority members said they are expecting an announcement from a fourth tenant, but Taylor said that decision has been delayed until changes in management have been settled. Taylor said any additional information about the move would be made by Raytheon.
The tenants are expected to work with the two Cross-Functional Teams that are being housed at Fort Sill: long range precision fire (identified by Army officials as their No. 1 modernization project) and air and missile defense. The FISTA is being developed as a technology innovation park for those defense contractors, a goal City of Lawton officials outlined when the City Council voted to purchase Central Mall in January.
In May, Dynetics and Nemean — two firms involved in cyber and electromagnetics/artificial intelligence activities — would be the FISTA’s first tenants, establishing themselves in the Business Integration Center until space is ready in the Sears complex that will be the first of two empty retail spaces renovated for technology park uses. Like Raytheon, the firms were to start with two employees, but Dynetics had plans to have four to six more employees in Lawton within a month, FISTA officials said in May.
Raytheon already has a presence in Lawton in two office complexes on West Gore Boulevard, and FISTA officials said it would be the smaller of the two offices that would be moving to the FISTA.