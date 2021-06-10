The Cameron University Foundation has received a $10,000 grant from Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a business of Raytheon Technologies, to launch a new Military Spouse Program at Cameron University.
The pilot program will offer aid to military spouses who are pursuing a college degree. Under the program, scholarships will be available for the 2021-2022 academic year.
“We are deeply appreciative that Raytheon has chosen Cameron University for this exciting pilot program,” said Julie Cunningham, director of Development. “Offering this new resource to eligible Cameron University students is an enhancement to opportunities provided to military spouses. It can often be challenging for military spouses to pursue their educational goals due to the frequency with which they move. Through this grant, we hope to ease the financial burden and life challenges that many military spouses face.”
“Raytheon continues to look for innovative and meaningful opportunities to invest in our Lawton/Fort Sill community,” said Nate Jones, a U.S. Army veteran and the director of Fires Requirements, Capabilities and Solutions at Raytheon Missiles & Defense. “This new program at Cameron University is an ideal way in which we can help military spouses advance their education and career goals.”
The program is aimed at military spouses who are enrolled at Cameron University during the 2021-2022 academic year. Full-time status is not required for eligibility. Program participants will receive a $1,000 scholarship, which will offset the cost of tuition and mandatory fees for one three-hour class. Any remaining funding can be used for books, academic service fees or barriers such as childcare that hamper pursuit of a degree.
Additionally, scholarship recipients will be paired with a mentor from the USO Transitions Program Team, who is partnering with Raytheon Missiles & Defense and Cameron University to provide additional support.
“Not only will the USO Transitions Program Team assist in identifying potential scholarship recipients, they will provide guidance to military spouses who wish to apply for the program,” Cunningham said. “Located on Fort Sill, their participation as an on-base partner is crucial to our ability to implement the Raytheon Military Spouse Program.”
Applications for the Raytheon Technologies Military Spouse Scholarship are being accepted for the Fall 2021 semester. To apply online, go to https://www.cameron.edu/foundation/raytheon-military-spouse-scholarship.
Recipients who wish to enroll in more than one three-hour class are encouraged to investigate additional educational benefits provided by the Department of Defense, including MyCAA. In addition, veterans who receive benefits under the Post 911 G.I. Bill® have the ability to transfer educational benefits to spouses.