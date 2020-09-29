Nate Jones knows what it’s like to rely on the kindness of strangers. As a kid, his family would have gone hungry at times had it not been for the local food bank. So when his employer, Raytheon Technologies, offered him the opportunity to express that same kind of generosity, he felt blessed.
On Monday, Jones and six other Raytheon employees came together at the Lawton Armed Services YMCA in support of the Hero’s Pantry, formerly known as the Soldiers Pantry. Jones and his team helped the ASYMCA’s executive director, Sara Orellana-Paape, put together welcome kits and care packages of food for local soldiers from Fort Sill and Altus Air Force Base.
“At the macro level, Raytheon as a company supports its employees and our families. We have redirected our charitable giving and readjusted our resources to give back to our neighbors and address food shortages,” Jones said. “This is also really personal. It’s an opportunity for the company to give back, but for us — and most of us are former soldiers within the company — it allows us to give back to soldiers and their families.”
A 26-year veteran of the U.S. Army, Jones said he saw many subordinates, peers and friends receive assistance from the ASYMCA’s food programs.
“A lot of times when we think about hunger, we don’t really consider that hunger has no boundaries. If effects services members right here in our community,” Jones said.
In addition to the volunteered time of its employees, Raytheon Technologies donated $5,000 to the Lawton ASYMCA.
“I don’t think they understand the gift they are giving us,” Orellana-Paape said. “They are empowering us to do our job. This means the absolute world.”
The ASYMCA shut down full-time operations on March 17 of this year after the initial outbreak of COVID-19. In May, Orellana-Paape became the interim executive director and on July 1, that position became permanent. But with only two part-time employees — one in Duncan and one in Altus — she found herself with few resources at her disposal.
When Raytheon stepped up, it created a unique opportunity for her to get dozens of care packages created. Raised in a military family and married to a disabled veteran, she has an abiding faith in the value of the bonds the military creates.
“Their dedication to this is proof that being in the military really is a brotherhood from the day you enlist to the day you die,” Orellana-Paape said.
Orellana-Paape said she and her team changed the name of the Solders Pantry to the Hero’s Pantry because they “wanted all services members to feel welcome.” Any junior enlisted service member may apply to the pantry to receive a food box monthly. Before this year, the service was only offered in Lawton. But since the beginning of September it has been available in Altus as well.
According to Jones, this is just the beginning of Raytheon’s partnership with the ASYMCA.
“We’re doing some packing today and we will work with them on deliveries. It’s a blessing to be in a position to work with an organization like this,” Jones said. “It’s really inspiring.”
To donate to the ASYMCA of Lawton, contact Sara Orellana-Paape at spaape@asymca.org.