COMANCHE — When Ray of Hope Church first opened its doors in Comanche 22 years ago, the dream of starting a school under the umbrella of the church was already in the back of Pastor Mike McCord’s mind.
After five years of work, Krista Whitlock made the decades-long dream a reality with the opening of Hope Academy of Stephens County on Monday.
Whitlock worked in public education for decades before getting the ball rolling on a private, Christian academy. She knew it was something she wanted to help create, but wasn’t sure exactly how.
“We wanted to provide a different option in Stephens County,” Whitlock said. “I spent a lot of time just trying to figure out exactly what that would look like.”
Over the years, Whitlock spoke about the idea with friends and fellow parishioners at Ray of Hope Church. Things lined up when the large, well-attended church came out of the COVID-19 pandemic, losing none of the growth it’s seen in it’s two decades of operation.
“Sometimes you need to wait until the right time, and until you have the right people to do something,” McCord said. “Krista has done a phenomenal job building this program.”
After receiving the blessing of the church, Whitlock began looking for teachers, and found that many of the people she’d mentioned her plan to over the years were interested in working at Hope Academy.
“We didn’t actively go out and try to recruit teachers, really,” Whitlock said. “People came to me.”
Whitlock has about nine teachers ready to work, six teaching standard core curriculum classes and another three teaching electives, such as music, art and gardening.
The inclusion of gardening into the school’s curriculum is something Whitlock is particularly excited about.
“We have someone who is a certified master gardener teaching the class,” Whitlock said. “They’ll be able to teach the students some carpentry, how to build a garden, and everything they need to know about how to maintain one.”
The school’s core curriculum classes will feature math and English classes, as well as a history course based around the Story of the World, a history curriculum adopted by many Christian academies that teaches history, from ancient times to modern, with biblical history mixed in.
The school costs $350 a month to attend. Whitlock said she planned to have about 40 to 50 students sign up for classes for the first year. Currently, the enrollment is about 82 students.
“We have students coming in from towns all around the area,” Whitlock said. “From Comanche, Duncan, Walters, Central, all the towns in the area.”
Whitlock said she hopes to expand the scope of the school in coming years, bringing in instructors for different courses. The school has a partnership with Red River Technology Center in Duncan, and Whitlock said she hopes to bring in instructors to talk to students about trades they can go into through technical college.
The school is not yet accredited and won’t be able to seek accreditation until after its first year of classes, but Whitlock said that after classes begin, seeking accreditation will be her focus.
The school, for Whitlock, is a chance to bring her concept of a classical education to students in Southwest Oklahoma.
“Students are bombarded with political things all the time,” Whitlock said. “What I hope to do is bring them back to the basics. A lot of people complain about overuse of computers, and over-reliance on tests. Most of our classes are based around pencil and paper, and instruction.”