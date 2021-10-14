Scholarship recipient

Raven B. Young, right, is the first recipient of the Clayton L. Green and Cecilia Green Memorial Scholarship at Great Plains Technology Center. At left is Clayton Green.

 Courtesy photo

Raven B. Young is the first recipient of a new scholarship at Great Plains Technology Center.

The full-year scholarship was made available through a $100,000 endowment provided by Clayton L. and Cecilia Green. The scholarship was awarded at a banquet celebrating the school’s 50th anniversary last week.

Young is a student in the school’s surgical technology program. She also works at MedExpress Urgent Care as an associate patient coordinator and at Southwestern Medical Center as a sitter as needed.

Young started volunteering at Comanche County Memorial Hospital as a Volunteen when she was 14 years old. She plans to eventually become a certified registered nurse anesthetist.